Home | News | General | Why Christians must be partisan – Rev. Ososanya

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Vicar, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Mushin, Lagos, Femi Osasonya, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to show more concern on the lives of Nigerians, in the interest of unity and progress of the nation.

However, Osasonya, urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to partake actively in the on-going voter registration exercise in order to ensure that right people are elected into office in the 2019 general elections.

He lamented that Christians, over the years, had relegated themselves to the background in politics, saying it was time they took the front seat in politics to move the country forward.

The cleric made the remarks at the unveiling of the logo to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Isolo, Mushin.

“My advice to President Muhammadu Buhari is that he should be more alert to his responsibilities, because he should realise that people’s lives are very important. I believe in Romans 13 in the Holy Bible which states that no government can be without the consent of God.

I believe so much that if God has not put this present government in place, they can not be there. So, his government should seek the face of God and do the mind of God because God values life”, he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...