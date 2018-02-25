Home | News | General | Nothing can stop Buhari’s second term —Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, saying nothing can stop it. Akeredolu spoke at a unification rally held in Akure as part of the first anniversary of his administration.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

According to him, the state was satisfied with the achievements of the President and therefore will support his second term.

“Ondo State is satisfied with the achievements of our President and we want his to continue and nothing can stop this”, he said.

Akeredolu was flanked at the rally by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun; Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

To give a bite to the endorsement, the governor said that the Buhari/ Osibanjo presidential campaign office will be opened in the state capital very soon.

