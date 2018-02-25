Group commends Tinubu on APC reconciliation
The reconciliation assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best way to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) reclaims its place and win the 2019 presidential election, the Liberty Movement (LIM) has said. The group urged APC leaders across the 36 states to support Tinubu to make a success of the reconciliation effort.
The group said the APC crisis is affecting the economic and social transformation of Nigeria by undermining the cooperation between the Presidency and the National Assembly. It said the reconciliation will also lead to smooth implementation of the 2018 budget and fast-track economic and political dividends for Nigerians.
In a statement at the weekend, LIM, a socio-cultural group with branches in 33 states of the federation, said the reconciliation efforts were the only way to ensure the APC wins the presidential and National Assembly elections.
The movement, in a release signed by its National President, Mr Edward Olusola, and National Secretary, Samson Ndubuisi, said the reconciliation within the APC is necessary to revive the dwindling fortunes of the APC and bring the party on the right track of history.
The Liberty Movement also commends President Mohammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu for the peace initiative.
