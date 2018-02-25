Home | News | General | FG should not listen to state police agitators —Amb. Solomon

By Sunday Atam

Ambassador David O.E. Solomon, the running mate of Dr. Dan Musa, the presidential contender of the Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP), has warned the Federal Government against bowing to pressure on the creation of state police, saying more distortive and power tussle between state and federal governments would arise, “and if care is not taken, a dangerous group may also arise, more crime would emerge and, corruption would now be the order of the day in the system”.

“Without mincing words, state police will drag Nigeria back to security crisis because, in the past, we witnessed the way politicians used them to terrorize perceived enemies.

I am pleading, as a prophet and international security expert, who supported ECOMOG with intelligence on Liberia, Sierra Leone, and other countries in Sub-Sahara Africa during the times of crisis in those countries, with President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr.Yakubu Dogara, not to listen to the said state police as the danger ahead may pose serious crisis”, he stated.

“However, my reason is very simple: some governors will turn the state police to state army, it will not be state police again; rather they will polish the name to be “state army”.I tell, verily, if state police is created, governors will abuse it outright; they will use them as their personal property; they will not be able to finance state police.

Now, how many of them have been able to pay workers in their states? Everything in life has stages, for now, Nigeria is not ripe for state police. I warn again, if the president listens to the agitators and get distracted and approve state police, danger awaits us all”.Amb. Solomon spoke when the Editor-in-Chief and Head of News/Strategy of Afrikanwatch Media, Nigeria, Mark Columbus Orgu and Sunday Atam, paid him a courtesy visit in his country home Festac in town, Lagos, last week.

