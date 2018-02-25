Home | News | General | Okowa merited Governor of the Year Award – Team Hillary Coordinator

National Coordinator of Team Hillary for Okowa 2019, Engr. Dan Ossai, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for emerging as Independent Newspapers’ Governor of the Year 2017 last Sunday.

Gov. Okowa

Ossai, who described the honour as timely and well deserved, stressed that it was a trump card as far as the “highly rated performance of the governor is concerned”.

“The honour bestowed on Governor Okowa by the Independent Newspapers Ltd is not only well deserved but timely”, he said.

“As far as Team Hillary for Okowa 2019 is concerned, Governor Okowa is an achiever.

“He has to his credit lots of road rehabilitation, road construction, youths and women empowerment programmes. “These programmes have no replica in other parts of the country”. He gave kudos to the organisers of the award programme for their foresight in picking the governor for the award.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...