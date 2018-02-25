Home | News | General | PDP reportedly targets 22 APC Senators, 50 Reps members ahead of 2019 elections

- The PDP is set to wrestle power from the APC in 2019

- The party is reportedly working towards wooing some APC key members

- It also identified 15 states ahead of the elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly going to battle it out in 15 key states ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to The Nation, the 15 states are:

READ ALSO: Army makes arrest in Operation Cat Race (photos)

1. Kano

2. Kaduna

3. Osun

4. Imo

5. Kogi

6. Bauchi

7. Kwara

8. Jigawa

9. Benue

10. Plateau

11. Adamawa

12. Nasarawa

13. Zamfara

14. Sokoto

15. Ekiti

According to sources, the PDP is looking forward to conquering all the 15 states and that this informed the reconciliation committee headed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation reports that the PDP is setting its eyes on 22 APC senator and 50 members of the House of Reps to switch camp.

Top on the list are Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Sources claimed the decision by the National Assembly to re-order the sequence of the 2019 elections were signals as to how things may play out.

A source said the PDP and APC “are locked in a cold war of engaging in covert realignment and reconciliatory talks.

“The PDP is desperate to decimate APC and give the ruling party a good fight in the affected 15 fluid states.

“The presidency and some APC leaders have realized that the party machinery, as currently constituted, cannot respond to what is branded as ‘PDP menace’.

“This is why President Muhammadu Buhari empanelled Asiwaju Tinubu and others to find remedial solutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“It is tough for the two sides. While APC has internal crises in some of its strategic and huge votes’ states, PDP has time constraints and funding as its major problems. It is only the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike that is heavily funding the party.”

Meanwhile, the national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South, Honourable Hillard Etta expressed optimism that President Buhari will win in 2019.

In an interview with Tribune, the APC chieftain noted that although a lot of thigs have not gone well in the administration, the successes recorded are enough to convince Nigerians to vote for them again.

On the letter written by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida asking Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, Etta said the results already recorded showed the president deserves a second chance.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...