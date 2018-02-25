Home | News | General | Check out the top 8 comedy videos on Africa Comedy Union

Newly launched Youtube channel - Africa Comedy Union is the place to go when you need to get a good laugh and stay entertained, people who are not already subscribed to this channel are missing out on a lot!

Get a piece of the action too by subscribing HERE!

To give you a taste of what you will be signing up for, we present you with a few of the funniest clips from the different comedy shows you can find on the channel; watch, enjoy and don’t forget to subscribe.

Desmond show

When this chronic cheat was caught red-handed trying to pull a fast one, his excuse for his behavior will surely get you laughing out loud.

[embedded content]

Successful Fingers

This one is a classic example of how African mothers say one thing but mean another.

[embedded content]

Am Unemployed

The sad issue of unemployment in the country has caused a lot of problems, but these guys have found a way to make comedy out of it all.

[embedded content]

Buma Concept

How can anybody be this sure of themselves when they have not even prepared for their exams? This guy’s case is indeed a funny one.

[embedded content]

Mama Shem

Mama Shem has zero tolerance for nonsense and her hilarious reaction to this guy’s ignorance will surely make your day.

[embedded content]

Adventure

Coming across crazy Mr Brief could easily be the worst thing to happen to anybody; the guy is hilarious!

[embedded content]

Ultimate Laugh

The Ultimate laugh show brings you hilarious clips of real life day-to-day situations that will get you shaking your head and laughing.

[embedded content]

Craftz

If you are a football lover or you have spent a lot of time around football lovers, you will certainly find this one hilarious.

[embedded content]

Catch all these hilarious shows and even more by subscribing to the Africa Comedy Union channel now; it is the perfect cure for every dull moment!

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...