Check out the top 8 comedy videos on Africa Comedy Union

Newly launched Youtube channel - Africa Comedy Union is the place to go when you need to get a good laugh and stay entertained, people who are not already subscribed to this channel are missing out on a lot!
To give you a taste of what you will be signing up for, we present you with a few of the funniest clips from the different comedy shows you can find on the channel; watch, enjoy and don’t forget to subscribe.
Desmond show
When this chronic cheat was caught red-handed trying to pull a fast one, his excuse for his behavior will surely get you laughing out loud.
Successful Fingers
This one is a classic example of how African mothers say one thing but mean another.
Am Unemployed
The sad issue of unemployment in the country has caused a lot of problems, but these guys have found a way to make comedy out of it all.
Buma Concept
How can anybody be this sure of themselves when they have not even prepared for their exams? This guy’s case is indeed a funny one.
Mama Shem
Mama Shem has zero tolerance for nonsense and her hilarious reaction to this guy’s ignorance will surely make your day.
Adventure
Coming across crazy Mr Brief could easily be the worst thing to happen to anybody; the guy is hilarious!
Ultimate Laugh
The Ultimate laugh show brings you hilarious clips of real life day-to-day situations that will get you shaking your head and laughing.
Craftz
If you are a football lover or you have spent a lot of time around football lovers, you will certainly find this one hilarious.
