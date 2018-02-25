Home | News | General | Opposition party reveals strategy to prevent another Boko Haram abduction of schoolgirls

- APDA says Nigerians should not be intimidated or allow their desire to educate their children be threatened by the abduction as Boko Haram aims for

- The party urged Nigerians to also help the military with necessary information to assist in the rescue of the girls

- APDA says the secret to preventing another of such attack is to provide adequate security in all schools across the country

The Nigerian military has been charged to swiftly rescue the girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Dapchi, Yobe state on Monday, February 19 by political party Advanced People's Democratic Alliance (APDA).

The opposition party said this in a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Sunday, February 25. The press release signed by the party's national publicity secretary Tosin Adeyanju also encouraged Nigerians not to allow the latest abduction to intimidate them.

The statement read: "The Advanced People's Democratic Alliance (APDA) has appealed to the Nigerian Military to intensify effort to rescue the unfortunate abduction of students of Science College in Dapchi, Yobe State last Monday.

"Our party is saddened by this latest development which is a set back from the gains recorded in the fight against boko haram in the north east region of the country. However, we have confidence in the leadership of the present military to bring back our girls and unite them with their parents.

"This abduction is a further reminder that we should not allow the education of our children to be threatened anywhere in Nigeria which is the ultimate goal of the boko haram. The federal government must rise to the occasion and protect all schools from this criminals that does not mean well for our nation.

"In moving forward, the federal government must provide adequate security in all schools across the nation in other to avoid this national embarrassment in the future and develop a new strategy in tackling this latest schemes of this elements.

"Security is everybody's business, therefore we appeal to Nigerians to assist our men and women in the service of protecting us useful information that can lead to the rescue of this innocent students."

Meanwhile, villagers in Gumsa, said that they heard Dapchi schoolgirls crying while they were being taken away by Boko Haram terrorists.

NAIJ.com had reported that 105 girl students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State were kidnapped on Monday, February 18.

Residents said they heard the girls crying as they were being abducted.

