7th rated runner optimistic of winning Warri Marathon

Adewale Gabriel, 20, says he plans to improve his performance and win the 10km Warri Marathon race, tagged “Peace Race.’’

Marathoners at the Warri-Effurun peace marathon

He said in an interview on Sunday that although he was rated 7th in the 10-kilometre category of the 2018 edition of the Lagos Marathon Race, he was optimistic of winning the race.

Gabriel will compete in the March 3 Warri race with four other marathoners who were discovered during the 2017 edition of the Owan Marathon race in Edo.

Gabriel said Sunday in Benin that he had used the Lagos event which was his first major competitive race after the Owan event to prepare for the task ahead.

He said he and four other marathoners had been in camp for two weeks after the Lagos race.

“I am better equipped and prepare for more races following my performance in the Lagos race; I really want to send positive message to the world with a solid performance in the Warri Peace Race,” he said.

Gabriel came 7th with time of 36 minutes, Idekho Odion, 17, came 9th in the female category of the 10km Lagos marathon.

Meanwhile, the sponsor, Christopher Ojo, said while the athletes prepared for Warri 10km race, they also prepared ahead of the 2018 edition of the annual 10km Okpekpe Road race in Edo in May.

Ojo, who said he recently hosted the athletes for their performance in the Lagos event, said the athletes who were barely three months in marathon races had shown remarkable progress within the time frame.

“I am greatly impressed and encouraged with their performance so far, it goes to show that with proper mentoring and training they have been receiving, they will go places.

“Since they were discovered, I have no doubt about their ability; the reason why I have to engage the services of a former marathoner in the state as their coach.

“We have just started and they are very young, our plan is to enrol them in races beyond the shore of this country,’’ he said.(NAN)

