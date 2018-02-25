Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho lost on his return to Stamford Bridge in November and will be hoping to settle the score against his bitter rival Antonio Conte at Old Trafford.

Victory for the Red Devils would take them back to second, seven points clear of Chelsea, and leave the defending champions scrambling to secure a top-four finish.

The Blues' season could be defined by their next two matches - at United and Manchester City - but they have only won two of their last nine away games in all competitions.

OFFICIAL LINEUPS

CHELSEA: Courtois; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Morata

Subs: Caballero, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Emerson



MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Martial, Alexis, Lukaku

Subs: Pereira, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Rashford, Shaw



1 min KICKOFF: The action is underway at Old Trafford and United have an early corner to defend as Lindelof, making his first league start since New Year's Day, knocks a Moses cross behind.