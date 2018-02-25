Home | News | General | Dapchi girls: Another presidential delegate visits Yobe

- The federal government sent another delegation to Yobe

- The delegation was led by Lai Mohammed

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno also paid a sympathy visit

Following the kidnap of some girls by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state, the minister of information, Lai Mohamme and the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, have arrived Damaturu, the State capital.

This is the second time a federal government delegation is visiting the state following the abduction of 105 girls from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi.

Premium Times reports that the government delegation arrived at the state on Sunday, February 25 and went to the government house.

Governor Kashim Shettima also went to the state on a sympathy visit.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that one of the Yobe schoolgirls who escaped being captured by Boko Haram insurgents when her school, Government Girls Science and Technical College, was stormed by the terrorists, recalled the event of that fateful day.

We gathered that 15-year old Amina Mallam Usman, displayed courage and fighting spirit on Monday, February 19, during the invasion by the insurgents.

Amina said that the grace of God was responsible for her escape on that fateful day, praying that God protects her friends and mates and guide them back home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...