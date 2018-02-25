Home | News | General | Finally! Robert Mugabe opens up on what his wife does since leaving office

- The former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has said that his wife cries daily

- Robert said Grace cries over the kind of harassment she has received from the country

- He said his wife said she is being persecuted by the Zimbabwean government

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has revealed that his wife, Grace cries daily, over the harassment she receives, especially over her bogus doctorate degree.

It was the first time that the former Zimbabwe leader would speak on the emotional torment of his wife, three months after he was forced to step down by the military, according to a report by South Africa’s News 24.

Mugabe reportedly gave this insight into the former first family at a meeting with African Union chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat during a courtesy call he made to the Mugabes at their Blue Roof Harare mansion.

READ ALSO: GEJ did not want to be Yar’Adua’s running mate - Ahmadu Ali reveals the role he and Obasanjo played

The former leader also told Mahamat that he doesn’t feel safe and that his pension has not been paid by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“They told you I was safe, but how can I be in this environment?” Mugabe reportedly told Faki at the meeting on 19 February.

“My wife is crying daily. They are persecuting her…

What am I without my wife and family? We are not safe,” the Zimbabwe Independent quoted Mugabe as saying, citing “detailed notes” supplied by officials who attended the meeting. Mugabe said his wife was being harassed over her PhD from the University of Zimbabwe.

Last week UZ Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura was arrested for alleged abuse of office for awarding her the degree in 2014. Critics say her thesis is nowhere near PhD standard.

READ ALSO: Just in: FRSC rescues pregnant woman from kidnappers

Mugabe reportedly insisted to Faki the PhD was genuine: “I used to see her here working hard day and night. I would assist her here and there, so how can someone wake up and claim she didn’t work for it? This is harassment.”

According to the leaked notes, Mugabe told Faki that Mnangagwa’s appointment as president was illegal, and appealed to the AU to help restore democracy in the country.

“We want you to assist to restore normalcy and democracy in the country and stop this thing of ruling through guns,” he reportedly said.

Mahamat had earlier visited President Emmerson Mnangagwa and tweeted about the double visits.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported the Zimbabwean government had withdrawn the security details attached to the first lady last month.

The former Zimbabwean first lady's securities were withdrawn after she was kicked out of the ruling Zanu-PF party where she was the leader of the women's league.

It was gathered that Grace no longer has team of security agents dedicated to her and may have to depend on the team that is assigned to her husband, the former president.

Source: NAN

Who is Nigeria's greatest president ever? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...