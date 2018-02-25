Home | News | General | APC senator slams FG for rejecting Nigeria's poor corruption rating by Transparency International

- Senator Sani mocked the government for always being ready to accept good ratings and unwilling to take the poor ones

- He also wondered why the government wants to know the board members of the international organization

- Federal government had condemned Transparency International's corruption rating for Nigeria, describing it as faulty

All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has slammed the federal government of Nigeria for faulting the country's rating in the latest corruption index of the Transparency International.

In a tweet on Saturday, February 24, Senator Sani wondered why the Nigerian government always welcomed only good ratings and not the poor ones for where it is failing.

He wondered why the government thinks knowing who the board members of the international organization are plays is important in the outcome of the recent report.

He tweeted:

NAIJ.com had reported that the Muhammadu Buhari presidency questioned the criteria or facts used by Transparency International, the anti-corruption watchdog to rank the country 148th least corrupt in the world.

In a statement by spokesman, Garba Shehu, the government questioned the method used by TI to arrive at what it called TI’s ”very misleading and unfair conclusions in its assessment of the federal government’s efforts in this anti-corruption crusade”.

Government said while it welcomes constructive criticisms from the anti-corruption watchdog, the organisation has a responsibility to reflect the larger picture of the concrete and verifiable achievements of the Buhari administration since it came into office in May 2015.

