Home | News | General | APC senator slams FG for rejecting Nigeria's poor corruption rating by Transparency International
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
New minimum wage: Blame National Assembly – MURIC tells NLC

APC senator slams FG for rejecting Nigeria's poor corruption rating by Transparency International



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 14:09:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Senator Sani mocked the government for always being ready to accept good ratings and unwilling to take the poor ones

- He also wondered why the government wants to know the board members of the international organization

- Federal government had condemned Transparency International's corruption rating for Nigeria, describing it as faulty

All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has slammed the federal government of Nigeria for faulting the country's rating in the latest corruption index of the Transparency International.

In a tweet on Saturday, February 24, Senator Sani wondered why the Nigerian government always welcomed only good ratings and not the poor ones for where it is failing.

He wondered why the government thinks knowing who the board members of the international organization are plays is important in the outcome of the recent report.

READ ALSO: PDP targets top APC politicians ahead of 2019 elections

He tweeted:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 42 of 42