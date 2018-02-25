Home | News | General | Nigerian Air Force hailed for its commitment to girl-child education

- The Air Force Comprehensive School, Abuja held the 2nd edition of its inter-squadron sports competition on Saturday, February 24

- The competition was a mix of fanfare and impressive sporting talents on display

- The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar, got accolades for his commitment in ensuring that Air Force schools are top notch

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has been hailed for his commitment in ensuring that Nigerian Air Force schools are one of the best in the society.

The commendation was from the Air Commodore AG Yusuf, who was the guest of honour on the occasion of the Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Abuja 2nd Inter-Squadron sports competition held on Saturday, February 24.

Air Commodore Yusuf (left) at the AFGCS Abuja 2nd Inter-Squadron sports competition. Photo credit: NAF

Air Commodore Yusuf who is the Commander 053 NAF HQ camp said: “The display of talents has shown that the essence of establishing this school by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, is being pursued vigorously.

“I can assure you that this present NAF leadership will not relent in its efforts to ensure state of the art facilities are available and a conducive environment is available for more display of such remarkable talents in the future.

“These provisions will no doubt help equip the girl-child for an even brighter future and opportunities.”

On her part, the commandant of the school, Wing Commander Hafsat Ali, for “adding value to our area of responsibilities.”

Wing Commander Hafsat Ali delivering her remarks at the event. Photo credit: NAF

She stated that the school management deliberately made the competition coincide with the school's open day to reduce the burden of parents traveling to see their wards from far distance.

“On our part, our task is to turn these girls to highly trained and useful human beings to impact the society.

“The essence is to have a sound mind in a sound body. In this competition today, we have future Serena Williamss, Blessing Okagbare, Eniola Yusuf and the likes,” she said.

Students of the Puma Squadron during their march-past at the competition. Photo credit: NAF

Guests at the event include the director of education in the ministry of defence, Mrs Bidemi Ganiyu, who was the chairman of the occasion and Mrs Ademola Aare, who was the mother of the day.

Sporting competitions at the event include cycling, athletics, high jump, combat race and football.

The mother of the day presenting an award to an outstanding parent for her support for AFGCS during the event. Photo credit: NAF

There was also a cultural display, a march-past, staff race, parents race, invitation relay and presentation of souvenirs and recognition awards given to deserving individuals.

At the end of the competition, the final results showed that Alpha Squadron came tops with 33 points, Puma and Dornier Squadron were tied with 29 points, but the former came second for having more gold medals, while the latter came third. Jaguar squadron emerged fourth.

The captain of Alpha Squadron receiving a trophy on behalf of her team from the mother of the day. Photo credit: NAF

One student that caught the eye during the competition was the winner of the 100 meters race from Alpha Squadron, Ogbole Eunice.

Meanwhile, NAF has commenced a 2-week medical outreach for IDPs in Maiduguri and Damboa local government areas of Borno state.

NAIJ.com gathered that the theme of the outreach is “Alleviating the Medical/Surgical Needs of IDPs in Maiduguri and Damboa.”

