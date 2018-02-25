Home | News | General | Dapchi parents take steps to get back their abducted daughters

- The continued silence of Boko Haram over the girls' abduction is causing serious worries among parents and Yobe state government

- Security sources say either of Al-Barnawi and Shekau faction could have been responsible for the abudction

- The girls are said to have been reportedly taken to a region that used to be under the control of Al-Barnawi before the military dislodged them

Daily Trust is reporting that there is presently a state of panic in Dapchi, Yobe state, where over 100 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19.

According to the report, the fact that no group is coming forward to claim responsibility for the abduction is giving family members of the missing girls sleepless nights.

The relatives have now resorted to fasting and prayers for headway in the current state of the matter.

The Yobe state government itself is said to be in a state of helplessness over the matter and has urged parents to do extra prayers for the safe return of the girls.

“We are in prayers, in fact many of us fasted today (Saturday) and the Yobe State government also directed that prayers should be offered after the five daily prayers in all mosques in the state,” an uncle to one of the abducted girls named Fatima, Mohammed Aliyu, was quoted as saying.

The report quoted security sources as saying that either of the two factions of the Boko Haram insurgents under Albarnawi and Abubakar Shekau could be responsible for the abduction.

One security said the girls were probably kidnapped by Boko Haram for financial and security reasons.

He said: “It took the terrorists two days to reach their new camp in Abadam with the girls.

“Actually, army patrol vehicle met an abandoned truck along Geidam in Yobe State and Kareto in Borno State.

“The motivation behind the abduction is more funds and security…seeing their vast fortresses (Sambisa and Lake Chad) are falling, the Boko Haram would use the girls as a human shield.”

Another source, a local in Yunusari Local Government Area, said the vehicle was found a day after the incident, adding that it was left behind by the abductors when it became unserviceable.

The Albarnawi faction was said to control large parts along the Lake Chad Region, the area which the girls were reportedly taken to, before the recent military onslaught that dislodged them.

