Police begin investigation on suicide incident in Iheakpu-Obolloafor

The Enugu State Police Command has begun investigation to unravel circumstances leading to suicide incident in Iheakpu-Obolloafor community in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident happened on Feb. 21 at about 7 a.m.

Amaraizu said that the lifeless body of one Kenneth Ugwuattama was found on a tree, where he (Ugwuattama) had allegedly hanged himself with a rope on a tree behind his house.

He said that there was an uneasy calm at Iheakpu-Obolloafor community as family members and sympathizers of the Ugwuattama family woke up to see that the deceased, Kenneth Ugwuattama, had died.

“It was gathered that the deceased identified as one Kenneth Ugwuattama, aged about 40 years, had allegedly hanged himself with a rope on a tree behind his house on that fateful day,’’ he said.

The spokesman noted that the body of the deceased had been recovered and deposited in a morgue in Oboallafor for preservation and autopsy.(NAN)

