Pope wants end to violence in Syria

  • 25/02/2018 12:24:00
Pope Francis has called for an immediate end to violence and access to humanitarian aid to the eastern Ghouta district of Syria.

He said Syria was being “martyred” by continued attacks and  killing of  civilians in the eastern district.

“All this is inhuman,” Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, on Sunday for his weekly blessing.

He spoke hours after the United Nations adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation.

“In these days my thoughts have often been taken up by the beloved and martyred Syria,” he said.

He noted that there had been thousands of civilian victims of violence that had not spared even hospitals.

Francis insisted that no one should fight evil with another evil and urged  his listeners to join together in a moment of silent prayer.

He  called for an immediate end to the violence so food and medicine can get in and the sick and wounded can leave.

NAN

