Former ANPP chairman shot by unknown gunmen in Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have shot former Kano state chairman of the now defunct All Peoples Party (APP) Ibrahim Little.

Daily Trust reports that the attack occurred at Kidan-Dan town, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state on Sunday, February 25.

An aide of the former Kano state chairman of the APP, which later metamorphosed into All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), said the gunmen opened fire at Little and his driver while they were about entering into his car after coming out from the farm.

The aide said the assailants took to their heels after shooting, thinking they had killed Little, not knowing he was only shot in the arm.

"Probably thinking that he died, they ran back into the bush and after some time he was able to struggle and come out and drove to Kaduna with the driver."

The politician is said to be currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Kaduna where an operation will be carried out to remove the bullet in his arm.

NAIJ.com recalls that Little decamped to the Peoples’ Democratic Party from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

He explained that he decamped because he was not impressed with the party's deliveries since it came to power.

