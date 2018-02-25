Home | News | General | Former head of state reveals how Boko Haram, herdsmen/ farmers crisis can be stopped

A former head of state in Nigeria, Yakubu Gowon, has said that only prayers can end insurgency and conflict between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Gowon said prayer is the most potent weapon for fighting insurgency and other conflicts in Nigeria.

He said prayer is necessary for the restoration of peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

While speaking in Maiduguri at a two day national prayer rally for the north east zone, Gowon said, prayer could transform insurgents and herdsmen from wickedness to good.

Gowon said: "I am here to tell you that the power of prayers is stronger and more powerful than bullets and guns, so we can change them through prayers, it is only God that can touch their hearts from the wrong they are doing to good."

“So let me tell you that “Nigeria Prayer” is not all about Christians but both Muslims and Christians, So I urge us all to pray for Nigeria,” he said.

The former head of state also called on states and federal governments to make efforts towards restoring peace and addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the north east region.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a human rights monitoring group said it is concerned by the operations of the Nigerian army in states affected by herdsmen/ farmers conflict.

The Independent Human Rights and Crime Monitoring Group frowned at the sudden change of Ayem a Kpatuma from 'operation' to 'exercise.'

The group said the military operations in the country have the tendencies of the abuse of human right across Nigeria.

