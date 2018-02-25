Home | News | General | They left and this happened! - Yobe governor blames Nigerian military for Dapchi schoolgirls’ abduction

- Governor Gaidam says the attack and abduction occurred just days after soldiers were withdrawn from the area

- He notes that a similar incident occurred in Buni Yadi in 2013 when over 29 students were massacred just after soldiers left

- Gaidam is unhappy that the military withdrew its men and let the attacks occur

Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam has blamed Nigerian military for the abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi town by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19.

Premium Times reports that the governor said the attack came just days after the military withdrew troops from the town.

He said this when he met with Borno state governor Kashim Shettima, who was on a sympathy visit to Yobe state capital, Damaturu.

The governor said: “I blame the whole attack on Dapchi on the military and the defence headquarters who withdrew troops from Dapchi. The attack occurred barely a week after the military withdrew the soldiers from there.

“Before then, Dapchi has been peaceful, there was never such incident. But just a week after they withdrew the troops, Boko Haram came to attack the town."

The governor recalled that a similar withdrawal of military personal from a Yobe town about five years ago caused what is now known as the Buni-Yadi massacre in which at least 29 students were killed.

The governor said: “Let me be quoted anywhere, the military must take blame for the attack on Dapchi. The same thing happened in 2013 when the military suddenly removed troops guarding the town and a week later Boko Haram went there to attack the town and the secondary school there killing 29 students.”

NAIJ.com reported earlier that some angry residents of the locality which is the headquarters of Busari local government area attacked the state governor Gaidam.

During his visit at the community, the governor told the affected families to remain prayerful for their children to be discovered and returned to them.

The governor reportedly said this came some hours after the state government in a statement signed by the director of information, Abdullahi Bego, said that the girls had been rescued by the army,

