How to end crisis between Governor El-Rufai, others in Kaduna - APC chieftain makes strong recommendation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dan’azumi Mai Lambu has said that the party may lose election in Kaduna state if the squabble in the state continues, Leadership reports.

Lambu said the continued crisis between some notable members of the party in Kaduna and the state governor Nasiru El-Rufai must be stopped.

He urged the warring parties to thread with caution to avoid jeopardizing the existing goodwill of the APC throughout the two years reign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lambu also called on the former Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Aminu Abdulfatah, to vie for governorship position in the state.

He said said move by Abdulfatah will be the only solution to the near unending political skirmishes that exists within the party not only at State but local government levels.

Lambu said: “Aminu Abdulfatah has the capacity to unite APC and even win the hearts of some members of opposition parties to join APC in kaduna state."

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the national of the APC, John Oyegun, met with the party's national leader Bola Tinubu over the crises rocking the party.

The duo also discussed the open letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by a former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Also, Oyegun in a recent development, promised to work together with Tinubu on the APC reconciliation assignment given to the national leader by President Buhari.

