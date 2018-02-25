Home | News | General | Obaseki, Oyegun, others laud Akeredolu’s performance

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki with Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the one-year anniversary celebration of Akeredolu as Ondo State governor, at the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park, in Akure, Ondo State, at the weekend.

As Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, celebrates one year in office, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged Ondo people to sustain their support for Akeredolu’s administration and his visionary strides in transforming Ondo State.

Obaseki made the submission at the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park, in Akure, Ondo State capital, as he joined other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate Governor Akeredolu’s one year in office.

Congratulating his Ondo State counterpart for providing purposeful leadership to his people, Obaseki noted, “Governor Akeredolu’s quest to make life better for the people of Ondo State through job creation, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and industrialisation cannot be actualised without the support of Ondo people.

“Ondo is like Edo State, where we talk less and work more to serve the interest of those who elected us. In the past one year, Akeredolu has created jobs through entrepreneurship programmes, improved the standard of education, healthcare and promoted industrialisation in the state. I urge you to sustain your support for his administration and the APC government as you have not seen anything yet. This is the beginning of good things to happen to the good people of Ondo State. There is much to achieve in seven years ahead.”

APC National Chairman and former governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, congratulated the people of Ondo State for the developmental strides recorded in one year of the APC-led administration in the state, noting, “Rotimi Akeredolu in the last one year of his administration has returned power to the people.”

Former governor, Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, said Akeredolu has embarked on massive infrastructural development in the state in the past one year, noting, “The construction of Oke-Oka and Oke-Afa Roads and others, as well as the establishment of the largest marble and granite factory in the whole of Africa in Ondo State, are quite commendable. These will create jobs for the people.”

Fayemi added that Akeredolu’s effort in clearing the backlog of salaries owed workers in the state by the previous administration while ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries show that he is a man of the people.

The wife of Ondo State Governor Mrs. Betty Akeredolu thanked the people of the state for supporting her husband, assuring that they will not be disappointed as her husband has the fear of God and will continue to bring development and growth to the state.

“I thank the market women, youths, workers, religious leaders and all Ondo people for their support. My husband is a good man let your mind be at rest you are sure of quality governance that would transform lives in the state,” she said.

