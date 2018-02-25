Home | News | General | Most rich Nigerians just got lucky- Eldee

Lanre Dabiri popularly known as elDee believes that most wealthy Nigerians today didn’t get rich from hardwork and long-suffering but from sheer luck.

eLDee

The retired musician now based in the United States also holds the opinion that as a result of this, they cannot serve as mentors or offer valuable business advice to young entrepreneurs.

He blamed this on getting “lucky” with people in charge of distributing the commonwealth.

Read what he wrote below…

“We don’t have enough mentors for our young entrepreneurs because many of our wealthy folks weren’t business savvy, they were simply lucky,.. lucky to have a friend/uncle/brother in govt & able to usurp opportunities./resources illegally.

“They simply “hammered”. You can’t teach luck and that’s why they can’t offer you any valuable business advice.

“More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated, stolen or usurped. Genuine business success is rare so don’t be surprised when all they can tell you is “by the grace of God”.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are many successful businessmen that can mentor the best in the world, they’re just rarely in the top 5% of our wealthy class, and not nearly enough to support the millions of young up and coming entrepreneurs.”

