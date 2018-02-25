Home | News | General | PDP rejects INEC’s 8-man committee on underage voters

…Queries non-inclusion of Katsina in inquest

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has rejected in its totality, the composition and scope of the eight-man in-house committee, set up by the chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu to investigate allegations of underage voters, particularly in Kano and Katsina States.

The party also berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for rising in defense of the electoral umpire on the issue, saying the stand of the ruling party has further confirmed that the APC has more than vested interests in “The illegality.”

“At any rate, who enjoys the company of fleas like one with an open sore,” the PDP wrote in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday.

According to the party, the committee constituted by INEC lacks credibility as it comprises of members of the same “Indicted” INEC, adding that they have been detailed to arrive at predetermined findings and

recommendations aimed at exonerating the Professor Yakubu-led commission and

play down on the electoral implications of the existence of underage voters.

In rejecting the composition of the committee, the PDP also condemned the scope of the inquest, particularly the exclusion of Katsina State from the probe, despite the alleged evidence of underage voters in that state.

“Nigerians have been wondering why INEC is afraid of looking at its register in Katsina State. Is it because Katsina is the home State of President Muhammadu Buhari and a probe is likely to expose cans of worms?

“Is INEC afraid that a sanitized register would lead to a massive drop in the voting population in the State and cripple APC’s rigging plan?

“Nigerians are also wondering why INEC has vehemently refused to include other stakeholders, including political parties, credible NGOs and Civil Society Organizations in this important assignment to guarantee its

credibility.

“We hold that by excluding other stakeholders, INEC is definitely not sincere with the sanitization of INEC voters’ register in Kano, Katsina and other states where, out of intimidation, it is allowing the registration of minors.

“Consequently, the PDP and all aligning stakeholders will not accept any findings or recommendations from INEC’s in-house committee, as such will not reflect the reality on the ground regarding the contaminated

register” the statement read in part.

