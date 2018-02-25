Home | News | General | Edo youth/ police clash: Panel visits Esigie Police Station, inspects exhibits

… as Police boss testifies

The Justice Joseph Olubor-led Administrative Panel of Inquiry has visited the Esigie Police Division in Benin City, to further unravel facts surrounding the alleged killing of a taxi driver, David Okoniba, whch resulted in a clash between youths and policemen in Upper Igun area of Benin City.

Officials of Edo State Waste Management Board testifying before Justice Joseph Olubor-led Administrative Panel of Inquiry investigating the alleged killing of a taxi driver, David Okoniba, which resulted in a clash between youths and policemen, in Benin City, Edo State.

The Panel was set up by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident to prevent its reoccurrence in the future.

While at the Esigie Police Division, the Panel of Inquiry examined the vehicle belonging to late David Okoniba and others belonging to the police that were burnt during clash. The Panel also inspected the heavy-duty vehicle that allegedly smashed David’s skull at the station. The Panel also visited the scene of the incident.

Chairman of the Panel, Retired Justice Olubor urged the Divisional Police Officer to ensure that the car, which is an exhibit in the investigation, is safely parked within the station’s premises.

Similarly, the Panel also visited the Ministry of Transport along Sapele Road in Benin City, where they examined a truck belonging to the Edo State Waste Management Board for Project Clean-Up Edo. The truck was touched during the fracas.

Team Leader, Project Clean Up Edo, Mrs. Hope Osazuwa, testified before the Panel earlier, narrating how the truck got burnt at 3rd Junction area of Benin City.

She said, “The truck conveying my team was attacked by the rampaging youths at about 8am, who must have mistaken the truck for that of the Police,” hinting that they were wrongly linked to the crime.

More police officers including, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Olatunji Ayodele, who represented the State Commissioner of Police and other members of the public, who were eyewitnesses to the incident have also testified before Panel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...