Nigerian Army postpones recruit exercise till further notice

  25/02/2018
The Nigerian Army has postponed the recruit exercise earlier scheduled to hold nationwide from Monday 26 February to 9 March 2018.

The Army on it Twitter handle @HQNigerianArmy said the that 77 Regular Recruit Intake exercise was postponed till further notice.

