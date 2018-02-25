Home | News | General | Don’t repeat 1985 mistake by voting Buhari out in 2019 - Muslim group warns

- A Muslim group have issued a warning to Nigerians over the forthcoming 2019 election

- The group said Nigerians must ignore every rumour by detractors of President Muhammadu Buhari

- Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said Nigerians must ensure the same mistake of removing President Buhari 1985 does not happen again

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned Nigerians not to support any move to vote against President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

MURIC in a recent appeal said Nigerians must avoid making the same mistake made in 1985 by removing President Buhari as the military head of state.

In a statement released by the group, the director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola, said Nigerians must ignore every wicked rumours.

READ ALSO: Just in: FG confirms 110 schoolgirls missing in Dapchi attack

Akintola said the rumours are aimed at distracting the attention of Nigerians from noticing the good works of the present administration.

He said: “That interruption brought us to where we are today. The same brains behind the 1985 interruption are back at their old game. But they will fail woefully this time around because Nigerians already know them as the real enemies of the people."

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has taken a cursory look at the allegations and concluded that they are subjective, emotive and lacks merit. The allegations do not truly reflect the realities on ground," Akintola said.

READ ALSO: Prayers can turn Boko Haram terrorists from wickedness to good - Former head of state

“They paint a gloomy picture of the country in general but our findings prove that such a picture remains in the figment of the authors’ imagination.

An administration which has a poor understanding of the economy cannot raise external reserve to $42 billion from a paltry $29 billion within two and a half years particularly with falling oil prices. Neither can a regime which brandishes a kindergarten economic expertise rescue a country from deep recession within such a short period,” he noted.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party is targeting top politicians in All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2019 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The party is looking forward to conquering all the 15 states across Nigeria during the next election.

It was gathered that the PDP is setting its eyes on 22 APC senator and 50 members of the House of Reps to switch camp.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...