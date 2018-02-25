Home | News | General | Itsekiri group decries effect of IRDC litigation

By Onozure Dania

RENOWNED Warri group, Itsekiri Consolidated Movement, ICM, has raised alarm over what it described as untold hardship being faced by secondary school and tertiary students of Itsekiri extraction, who are beneficiaries of Chevron sponsored Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, scholarship scheme.

ICM, in a statement in Warri, said that since 2015, beneficiaries of the scholarship have not been paid and they are at the verge of dropping out of school due to the inability to meet up with their financial obligations.

The statement, by Chairman and Public Relations Officer of ICM, Messrs Oritsegbemi Besidone and Franklin Metsese, respectively, lamented that even the resolution of the leadership crisis in IRDC, which led to the inauguration of a new executive has not helped the situation, “because of the avoidable litigation instituted by a Warri chief, thus leading to the freezing of the development committee’s project account.”

Noting that independent investigations revealed that no single individual or group can siphon IRDC funds due to its structured governance model, the Itsekiri group said that Jakpa Town Hall and several housing units as well as jetties constructed by IRDC in 23 communities across Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North councils were visible for anyone to see.

