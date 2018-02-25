Home | News | General | NDDC to train 100 youths in auto technology, maintenance

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it will train 100 men and women in automobile technology at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Nnewi, an official said.

Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, NDDC’s Board Chairman, made this known in a statement issued by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede, on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

NDDC

Ndoma-Egba, was quoted as disclosing this when he led a delegation to visit Innoson factory at Nnewi, Anambra.

He said the youths would receive training on different aspects of automobile maintenance at Innoson Kiara Academy, a technical and vocational institution established by an international consulting firm.

“We believe that the real resource of any country is not its minerals but the young men and women of the country.

“The youths remain a resource, only if they are trained, skilled and engaged. But if they are not trained, skilled and engaged; they will be a liability.

“We don’t want our youths to be a liability; rather, we prefer that they are resources, so that they can contribute to development of the Niger Delta,” he said.

Ndoma-Egba commended the Chairman of Innoson Goup, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, for investing and putting Nigeria on the map as an automobile manufacturing country.

He called on federal, state and local governments to patronise locally manufactured or assembled vehicles rather than importing vehicles abroad.

“That is the only way that we can encourage our local industries and local content. NDDC will be at the vanguard of this effort,” he assured.

The NDDC chairman said the commission was currently training another set of 200 students at the Innoson Academy.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Executive Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Company said the company plans to open new factories in the Niger Delta.

He said the company was committed to putting the country as a hub of car manufacturing in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I have challenged trainees studying at Innoson Academy to put in their best as Innoson will offer them automatic employment in our factories,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...