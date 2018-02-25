Home | News | General | All sane people should reject war – Aregbesola
All sane people should reject war – Aregbesola



  25/02/2018
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Governor of Osun State, on Sunday called on all Nigeria to reject war.

Aregbesola on his Twitter handle @raufaregbesola said: ”All sane people should reject war. It is anti civilization, anti- development and anti-people. I condemn it.’

Aregbesola made the comment while re-tweeting to a tweet by @Abdalazizawill which showed the last thing a 3-year-old Syrian said before dying . “I’m going to tell God everything.”

