Army postpones 77 Regular Recruitment – Spokesman

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 16:57:00
The Nigerian Army has postponed its 77 Regular Recruitment exercise earlier scheduled to hold from Feb. 26 to March 9 till further notice.

Recruits undergo training at the headquaters of the Depot of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State in northcentral Nigeria, on October 5, 2017.

A statement issued by Col. Aliyu Yusuf on behalf of the Director of Army Public Relations on Sunday, said that a new date for the excercise would be communicated in due course through the media and Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal (recruitment.army.mil.ng).

Yusuf said the authority  “highly regretted inconveniences caused” by the postponement.

