Army postpones 77 Regular Recruitment – Spokesman
- 25/02/2018 16:57:00
- 5
- 0
The Nigerian Army has postponed its 77 Regular Recruitment exercise earlier scheduled to hold from Feb. 26 to March 9 till further notice.
A statement issued by Col. Aliyu Yusuf on behalf of the Director of Army Public Relations on Sunday, said that a new date for the excercise would be communicated in due course through the media and Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal (recruitment.army.mil.ng).
Yusuf said the authority “highly regretted inconveniences caused” by the postponement.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles