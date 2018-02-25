Home | News | General | Peace, tonic for investors, says Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has described the peace existing in different parts of the state as a tonic for investors.

According to the Governor, “when the different kingdoms and local government areas are peaceful, I will have less need to hold security council meetings, and I can tell you that with the peace that exists in all parts of Delta State, investors from different parts of the world are doing business in our state.”

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa ( 4th right); the chief celebrant, HRM. Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Sideso (3rd right), his wife Queen Patricia Sideso (2nd right); former Governor, Chief James Ibori (3rd left), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor (2nd left); immediate past Deputy Governor, Prof. Amos Otuama (left) and others cutting as part of the 10th coronation anniversary at the Kings Palace in Uvwie, Uvwie LGA.

The Governor spoke yesterday at the 10th coronation anniversary ceremony of HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am happy with what you are doing for peace to be sustained in Uvwie, this area is very attractive to investors, what we need is sustained peaceful, the area is developed in terms of infrastructure and natural resources,” he said.

The Governor continued, “we support investors to enable them carry on with their businesses because, there are multiplier benefits of having investors in different parts of the state.”

He congratulated the Ovie for his numerous achievements within his 10 year reign, observing that the floating of scholarship for his subjects will ensure more enlightened individuals who will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.

The Governor at the well attended ceremony personalities which included Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor James Ibori, former Deputy Governor, Prof. Amos Utuama, traditional rulers, commissioned the ultra-modern palace of the Ovie.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on behalf of President Mohammadu Buhari, congratulated the Ovie and wished him happy more years on the throne.

Earlier, the Ovie thanked Governor Okowa for the numerous development projects his administration has executed in his kingdom, especially in the area of construction of Roads and the completion of the Palace.

