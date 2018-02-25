Nigerian Army postpones recruit exercise till further notice
The Nigerian Army has postponed the recruit exercise earlier scheduled to hold nationwide from Monday 26 February to 9 March 2018.
The Army on it Twitter handle @HQNigerianArmy said the that 77 Regular Recruit Intake exercise was postponed till further notice.
