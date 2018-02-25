Home | News | General | KIP, model for aggressive industrialisation of Delta by Okowa—Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Delta Sate Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said the Kwale Industrial Park, KIP, project is model for aggressive industrialisation of Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who has created enabling environment in Delta State for investors to leverage on.

Otuaro, who represented Governor Okowa in leading the Delta State delegates to the just-concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS, in Abuja, said at the summit that the SMART Agenda of Governor Okowa was pivoted on and remained committed to peace and beckoned on investors to come to Delta.

At its stand at the Petroleum Summit, Delta State showcased its kaolin, lignite, bitumen, silica and potentials of other solid minerals, which can be investors’ delight.

The deputy governor said the state maintained, among other structures, a Delta Waterways and Land Security Committee, Delta State Advocacy Committee against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities led by himself, which collaborates with presidential peace overtures in the Niger Delta to pursue peace and create an investor-friendly environment.

While Governor Okowa was already providing thousands of jobs via the YAGEP, STEP, PPSP programmes among others, Otuaro said the state was in moves for four modular refineries in Kwale, Okpai, Sapele and Gbaramatu axis to commence production and is expecting the final approvals to come soon from the Federal Government. He said the development will encourage the oil bearing communities to stand up against illegal oil bunkering and other vices.

He saif:“The Kwale Industrial Park, KIP, project is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s plan to leverage on Delta as a leading producer of gas to establish diverse manufacturing industries that will produce glass, ceramics, plastics, etc using gas as reliable energy source.

“The KIP will create thousands of jobs for the people to boost employments generated by Governor Okowa via the wealth creation schemes of the SMART Agenda.”

Explaining the KIP concept in a presentation that followed Otuaro’s speech, Dr. David Ige, a Consultant to the Delta State Government on the project and Chief Executive Officer, Gas Invest Nigeria, said KIP, with nearby raw materials, will start with glass, ceramics and plastics manufacturing industries capable of attracting secondary industries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...