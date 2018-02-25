Home | News | General | 40-yr-old man hangs self in Enugu
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
New minimum wage: Blame National Assembly – MURIC tells NLC

40-yr-old man hangs self in Enugu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 22:00:00
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Chinenyeh Ozor

A 40-year-old man, Kenneth Ugwuattama, has hanged himself on a tree behind his house, throwing Iheakpu Obollo Afor community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State into confusion.

Enugu State Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement, said efforts made to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident were not fruitful as nobody could give account of the incident.

Police

He said the corpse has been deposited at Prince Eze Hospital morgue, Obollo Afor, for autopsy.

According to Amaraizu, “Ugwuattama, aged about 40 years, allegedly hanged himself with a rope on a tree behind his house on that fateful day.

“Efforts made to unravel the cause and circumstances behind the alleged suicide incident, proved abortive. Full scale investigation has commenced to unearth the circumstance surrounding the incident.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 46 of 46