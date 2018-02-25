Home | News | General | 40-yr-old man hangs self in Enugu

By Chinenyeh Ozor

A 40-year-old man, Kenneth Ugwuattama, has hanged himself on a tree behind his house, throwing Iheakpu Obollo Afor community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State into confusion.

Enugu State Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement, said efforts made to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident were not fruitful as nobody could give account of the incident.

He said the corpse has been deposited at Prince Eze Hospital morgue, Obollo Afor, for autopsy.

According to Amaraizu, “Ugwuattama, aged about 40 years, allegedly hanged himself with a rope on a tree behind his house on that fateful day.

“Efforts made to unravel the cause and circumstances behind the alleged suicide incident, proved abortive. Full scale investigation has commenced to unearth the circumstance surrounding the incident.”

