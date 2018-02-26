Home | News | General | Suspected Boko Haram commander remanded for allegedly killing police officer

- Ado-Ekiti magistrate court has remanded a Boko Haram suspect in jail

- The suspect, a 36-year-old man, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, is on trial for killing a police officer

- He has also admitted his involvement in several attacks launched by the sect in Kogi state

Ado-Ekiti Magistrates has remanded a 36-year-old suspected Boko Haram commander, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, for allegedly killing a police officer, Sergeant Gana Jiya, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state at 11pm, on February 2, 2017.

The suspect is facing a three-count charge of murder, terrorism and robbery according to police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale.

The Nation reports that Akinwale told the court that the suspect has confessed to being a member of the dreaded sect and being involved in several attacks conducted by the Boko Haram sect in Kogi state.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel asked the court to release him on bail.

The Magistrate, Dupe Afeniforo, denied the request and ordered that the accused be remanded, pending a legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

NAIJ.com earlier reported that troops in Borno killed five Boko Haram insurgents and captured a top commander of the group in the ongoing operation in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad basin.

Deputy director, army public relations of operation Lafiya Dole, Onyeama Nwachukwu, in a statement in Maiduguri, said troops also rescued three civilians, recovered vehicles and high calibre ammunition in various operations in the past two days.

