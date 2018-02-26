Home | News | General | Tension as APC national caucus, NEC, meets this week amidst crisis

- The national caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet today, Monday, February 26 at the presidential villa

- The National Executive Committee (NEC) will also meet tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27

- The meetings are holding at a time the arty leaders at different levels are at loggerheads

The national caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet today, Monday, February 26, at the presidential villa, Abuja ahead of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.

According to Daily Trust, today’s meeting would receive an interim report from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led committee on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence - building” that was recently constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo are expected to attend today's meeting. Photo credit: State House

The meeting would also ratify a comprehensive programme with dates on continuous nationwide membership registration exercise, ward congresses, local government area congresses, state congresses and national convention.

NAIJ.com gathered that the APC secretariat had told the caucus last year that the tenure of all officers elected into the ward, local government, state and national organs of the party would be expiring in the second quarter of 2018 in line with the provisions of Article 17 (1) of the party’s constitution.

In a memo, the party secretariat told the caucus that it had begun preparations for the conduct of congresses and national convention in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had said on Saturday, January 6 that the meetings of national caucus and NEC would hold to endorse the timetable for congresses and national convention.

He added that the congresses and convention would hold between January and June this year.

The report of Governor Nasir El-Rufai committee on true federalism was also expected to be considered at today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the entire members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly on Thursday, February 22, passed a vote of confidence on the APC national executive led by Chief Odigie-Oyegun.

Led by its speaker, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, on a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat in Abuja, the Adamawa lawmakers particularly hailed the leadership style of the APC national chairman.

Mijinyawa said: “It is a great pleasure for us members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly to be in your midst to deliver our solidarity message. There is a tendency to have divisions and criticisms amongst ourselves at this crucial time. But most of the criticisms are not constructive and they hold no weight.

“That is why today we are here to register and show our appreciation and support to our state executive, the governor of Adamawa state and the national executive of our great party led by our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.”

Source: Naija.ng

