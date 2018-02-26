Home | News | General | Stop washing our party's dirty linen in public, APC chieftain to Tinubu, Oyegin

- The disagreements between two leading figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is still generating reactions

- The national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are at loggerheads again

- A chieftain of the party is of the opinion that issues be settled away from the prying eyes of the Nigerian media

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has advised the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who are at loggerheads again, not to resort to washing the party’s dirty linen in public.

Chief Nkire, who gave the advice on Sunday, February 25 in Abuja, urged the party’s leaders, to perish the idea of taking issues to the press.

According to him, “this can only make our opponents giggle at our misfortune.”

Tinubu (middle) and Oyegun (right), have had disagreements in the past. Source: Twitter

He said party administration was like any other corporate management effort which required that its image be considered as important as the product of the corporate entity, if not more.

He went on to say that party administration was not a task for a select few or sole administrators but that it was a team work which involved more public participation than what was available in some of the world’s largest public-quoted companies.

He noted that excluding the opinion of other leaders and members of the party in decision making was bound to inflict internal injury, adding that, “if care is not taken, it could develop into a noticeable external sore.”

Making reference to his experience as a politician of note, Chief Nkire added that theshortest route to achieving cohesion in any political party was “inclusiveness.”

He however assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm in the APC, stressing that the main reason why party administrations were set up was solely for solving problems within and outside the party.

Meanwhile, the entire members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly on Thursday, February 22, passed a vote of confidence on the APC national executive led by Chief Odigie-Oyegun.

Led by its speaker, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, on a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat in Abuja, the Adamawa lawmakers particularly hailed the leadership style of the APC national chairman.

Mijinyawa said: “It is a great pleasure for us members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly to be in your midst to deliver our solidarity message. There is a tendency to have divisions and criticisms amongst ourselves at this crucial time. But most of the criticisms are not constructive and they hold no weight.

“That is why today we are here to register and show our appreciation and support to our state executive, the governor of Adamawa state and the national executive of our great party led by our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.”

