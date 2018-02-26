Home | News | General | Patience Jonathan asks court to jail three banks' executives for refusing to unfreeze her accounts

Former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan has filed a law suit against the managing directors of the First bank Plc, Diamond bank and Skye bank.

The former first lady is asking the court to sentence the three MDs to court for allegedly refusing a previous court order to unfreeze her bank accounts containing aggregate sums of $5.8million and N3.5billion.

Vanguard reports that those listed in the lawsuit are the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fitst Bank Nigeria Plc, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bank Plc, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie.

A court had previously on December 5, 2017, which lifted a Post-No-Bill order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) placed on 16 separate accounts that were linked to her.

However, in a counter suit, the three banks filed preliminary objections to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to hear the contempt proceeding Jonathan and her firms initiated against their CEOs.

The banks applied for an order suspending any further proceedings in the suit, as well as an order striking out or dismissing the committal proceedings for want of jurisdictional competence.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the EFCC has rejected former Patience Jonathan’s offer to settle out of court the brewing dispute over the strange payment of $11,489,069.03 into her domiciliary accounts.

The anti-graft agency asked the ex-first lady to, instead, come before a court by entering into a plea bargain in line with the laws of the land, saying that it would only accept a plea bargain in which the court is carried along, the Nation reports.

Source: Naija.ng

