Nigeria police denies withdrawing special forces deployed to Benue state

The Benue police command has debunked an online newspaper report that special forces have been withdrawn from the theatre of operation in the state.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Sunday, February 25, the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fatai Owoseni, described the report as false.

He said, rather, the Inspector General of Police has continued to reinforce the command with personnel and material resources as it becomes operationally expedient.

The IG of Police had assured the Benue people of the special forces deployment during his visit to the state. Photo credit: NPF

“With the reinforcement, the command has been able to increase its visibility in the state. This is aimed at encouraging speedy return of displaced persons to their respective communities.

“While the situation is relatively calm, the police will continue to partner with well meaning members of the society and sister security agencies to ensure security of life and property,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, has pledged the support of the traditional rulers and the entire people of Benue to the Nigerian army as it conducts Exercise Ayem Akpatuma - Cat Race in the state.

“We welcome the exercise. We believe it will help peace to return to Benue which has suffered series of attacks from herdsmen," the traditional ruler said as he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Monday, February 19.

He, however, said the people were apprehensive of the exercise, recalling the clashes between the army and Tiv people at Zaki biam in the past and called for adequate enlightenment on the exercise.

