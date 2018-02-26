Home | News | General | Oyegun's aide blames Tinubu for leaking letter to Buhari

- An aide to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Bola Tinubu of leaking his supposed private letter to President Buhari

- Sunny Idahagbon described the action as unfortunate

- He said John Oyegun held Tinubu in high esteem

An aide to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, has described the letter written by the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to President Muhammadu Buhari as unfortunate.

Sunny Idahagbon said the letter was supposed to be a private one but was leaked by the national leader and his team.

While stating that the letter should not have been leaked to the media, Oyegun's aide said his principal held Tinubu in high esteem.

READ ALSO: Man stabs 4 children to death, takes own life over wife's infidelity

Idahagbon: “Such public issues do not really bug Chief Odigie-Oyegun, rather they make him strong and focused on issues bordering on the economic enhancement of the country.

“Remember, the NEC of APC recently passed a vote of confidence in Chief Odigie-Oyegun which is an indication that he is piloting the affairs of the party very well.

The only thing I observed from my boss is that people like Ahmed Tinubu are not too comfortable with Oyegun due to his total loyalty to the President,” Idahagbon said.

READ ALSO: JAMB begins mock examination, warns candidates against cheating

He added that Oyegun cannot be accused of misappropriation of funds, either as a permanent secretary, as a governor or national chairman of the APC.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a chieftain of the APC, Sam Nkire, had warned both parties to stop exposing the party flaws in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Nkire urged Tinubu and Oyegun never to resort to washing the party's dirty linen the media.

He said such actions by the parties who are at loggerheads would only strengthen the opposition.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...