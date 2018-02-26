Home | News | General | Policeman remanded for alleged murder of naval officer

An Ebute Meta magistrates court on Friday, February 23, remanded 36-year-old policeman Ismaila Aladuge in custody for the alleged murder of Daniel Dukur, a Naval officer.

Aladuge, who appeared on a charge of murder, is to remain behind bars pending the outcome of legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nigerian Tribune reports.

Chinalu Uwadione, the prosecutor, told the court that the offence was committed on July 17, at No. 11, Idowu Martins St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Report: Half of Dapchi schoolgirls taken to Niger Republic by Boko Haram

He said that the accused had accidentally shot dead Dukur, 34, on his abdomen with his service rifle while trying to disperse a mob.

The offences, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, adjourned proceedings until March 30, pending the legal advice.

NAIJ.com previously reported that an unidentified teacher alleged to be among a four-man robbery gang that raided shops along Goldie-Mount Zion street in the Calabar South area of the state capital was on Wednesday, January 24, killed by police in Cross River state,

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The operatives from the Uwanse police division had responded to a distress call that the robbers were attacking shop owners.

The policemen engaged the gang in a gun duel during which one of the gang members was killed, another suspect was reportedly arrested alive with gun wounds, and the fourth gang member escaped.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...