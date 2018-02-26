Home | News | General | Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder - Ooni of Ife

- His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has said that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder

- The monarch stated that the rising unemployment rate is an indication to this

- He said that with 70 percent of Nigerians being youth, the country is not talking about birth control

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said that the rising rate of unemployment has indicated that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Ooni of Ife made the statement in Ile Ife, stated that Nigerian youths are getting wilder and wilder by the day.

He said: "70 percent of our people are youths and we are not even talking about birth control. Every weekend, you will be getting invitations to weddings after wedding, children will come. Nobody is talking about these things. So it is about time we used our culture, heritage and tradition to mould and mentor the up-coming ones.”

The traditional leader also supported the clamour for the country’s restructuring, saying that it has its own advantages.

He said: “I am not a politician, so I can only advise. But what is ideal for us is for every region to focus on their comparative advantage. Competition is the best. You thrive in a healthy competition.

“If one region does better than the others, the other regions can come and borrow from that region. It is still Nigeria first. Nobody is saying it shouldn’t be Nigeria. Let us create competitions in the regions. It worked before. It will work again.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that no fewer than 150 youths would be getting an intensive one month agro-processing training in a partnership arrangement with the Bank of Industry(BOI) ‎and ‎Hephzibar Network the Youth Development NGO appointed by the foremost monarch to organise the maiden edition of Ife Youth Agroprenuership Summit(IYAS) slated for at Ile-Ife.

‎Ooni's chief press secretary, Comrade Moses Olafare‎, speaking at a press conference, explained that promoting agro-processing would address the menace of poverty and staggering unemployment challenges in Nigeria.

While noting that the partnership was one of the drives of Ooni to aid Nigeria's growth, he called for improvement of agricultural policies.

He said: "With several areas of support and budgeting from the government at all levels, and donor agencies both locally and internationally, farmers would have the chance to earn much more with a bit of extra effort."

