Home | News | General | Reps set to organise open debate on Ajaokuta steel company, invite Fayemi, Adeosun, others

- Members of the House of Representatives stated that they will hold an open debate on how to revive Ajaokuta steel company

- The minister of solid minerals and mines development and other stakeholders have been invited for the debate

- The debate will be televised live on the NTA on Thursday, March 1, from 11am to 3pm

The House of Representatives has disclosed plans to open a debate on the Ajaokuta steel company in Kogi state.

The debate, which will be held on Thursday, March 1, is part of the efforts to revive the moribund firm, the Guardian reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the event would be televised live on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), from 11am to 3pm.

READ ALSO: Report: Half of Dapchi schoolgirls taken to Niger Republic by Boko Haram

It would also be streamed live in the House of Representatives’ Facebook page and YouTube channel from 11am to 3pm.

The lawmakers have invited the minister of solid minerals and mines development, Kayode Fayemi, his minister of state, Bawa Bwari, and the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun for the debate.

Other stakeholders invited are the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Ado Ibrahim, the chairman of Ajaokuta local government area, representatives of workers’ union, and experts in the mines and steel sector.

The sectorial debate is an initiative of the 8th House of Representatives and is encapsulated in the legislative agenda that was introduced by the speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, to revive the country’s economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The first phase of the debates was reportedly held in May 2016 and was attended by ministers to make them more efficient.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said on Monday, February 12, that what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered from a single Nigerian looter is enough to complete the moribund Ajaokuta steel company.

Bello stated this in Lokoja while receiving the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the chairman and members of the House committee on steel development.

The governor said that for Nigeria to experience true development, it must meet its steel need and also be a big player in the international steel market.

Smartphones giveaway. Hurry up! 1 week until winner announced - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...