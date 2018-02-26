Home | News | General | JAMB begins mock examination, warns candidates against cheating

- The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, February 26, began it mock examination for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

- The board said all banned items should not be brought into the centres by the candidates, examiners and supervisor

- JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said all reading glasses will be scrutinised at the centres

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will begin its 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination on Monday, February 26, as scheduled.

JAMB warned candidates who will be writing the examination against any form of malpractice, Premium Times reports.

The board's registrar, Ishaq Oleyede, also warned that all candidate who applied for the computer-based test avoid coming into the centres with banned items.

Speaking at a meeting with supervisors, examiners, civil society organisations and service providers, Oloyede said, the prohibited items are wrist watches, pens, calculators, pencils except the common HB pencil, and any other device that can store data, transmit or receive signal no matter the form.

He also warned that book, reading materials, cameras, smart buttons, rings and bluetooth devices would not be allowed in the centres.

He said: “Electronic devices, Mobile phones, spy reading glasses will be scrutinised, calculators or similar electronic devices, USB, CD, hard disks and/or similar storage devices."

“No candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, cameras, pencils except HB pencils,” Oloyede said.

He added that the mock examination is optional - an arrangement to test candidates’ readiness for the main UTME.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the board had given candidates 24 hours to complete their registrations for the UTME.

JAMB said all candidates who have obtained their pins must complete their registration before the stipulated time.

The examination board noted that it would not entertain any complaints from candidates who fail to complete their registration exercise.

