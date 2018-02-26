Home | News | General | Ugwuanyi pins development strides on peace, security in Enugu

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has attributed the giant development strides recorded so far by his administration to the peace and security in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi spoke at the civic reception organised in his honour by the people of Nsukka Local Government Area, which also witnessed the inauguration of “Gburugburu Movement” in the council area.

The governor, who expressed delight at the large turnout of people and the commitment of the stakeholders of Nsukka LGA towards the inauguration of the movement at the council area down to the wards, disclosed that he was proud of them.

He urged members of the newly inaugurated executives to reconcile various warring groups and individuals in their different areas, saying: “This government is for peace.”

Ugwuanyi who stressed that Enugu is known for peace, added that it was because of this that the state is adjudged one of the safest in the country.

The governor also appealed to the people to continue to remember his administration in prayers, noting that their prayers was the reason why even when many states could not pay workers’ salaries, Enugu was able to pay till date.

“I will continue to lead and render selfless service to you and the entire people of Enugu State with the fear of God,” Gov. Ugwuanyi declared.

