‘Only one school was shut in Yewa over herdsmen’

Stakeholders in Yewa North, Ogun State, have debunked claims that 30 primary schools were shut in Yewa North, following attacks by herdsmen, saying only one primary school was shut.

The stakeholders made the remark at a meeting which had in attendance traditional rulers, representatives of primary schools in Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Yewa North, Ogun State, and council officials.

Chairman, Ketu LCDA, Moses Adegbite, said the report that 30 schools were shut because of herdsmen’s attack was “mischievous and a calculated attempt of faceless groups and individuals to malign the local government and portray it as one not sensitive to the plight of the populace and also as a government that did not have the interest of the grassroots populace at heart.”

Adegbite, however, said herdsmen’s activities were fuelling the poverty and misery of the populace as farm produce are destroyed by the rampaging cows.

