Ayade creates 6,000 new jobs in two senatorial districts

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, weekend announced the creation of 6, 000 new jobs for indigenes in the Central and North senatorial districts of the state.

Ayade made this known at two separate events in Ikom and Ogoja, organised in his honour by stakeholders in the two senatorial districts.

The stakeholders who urged Ayade to seek re-election in 2019, cited job creation, prompt payment of salaries, ongoing construction of a cocoa processing factory at Ikom and rice mill at Ogoja, completion of a garment factory in Calabar, among other projects, as his achievements.

The governor, who acknowledged that the crowd was massive, noted that this was the first time people from the North senatorial district will gather in that number for a single event. He said that for the enormous support given to him he will make sure that every home benefits from real governance from his administration.

Ayade said: “This is the first time that the people from the North senatorial district are gathering in this huge number for one purpose. I feel touched by this act. I want to announce the creation of 3, 000 new jobs for unemployed youths in the North senatorial district. I have also announced the same number of jobs for unemployed youths in the Central senatorial district.”

