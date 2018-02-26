Home | News | General | Police nab 13 robbers in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Niger State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected robbers alleged to have been terrorising residents of Suleja and its environ.

The suspects, as gathered, had attacked residents of the area, including motorists plying the Suleja axis, dispossessing them of cash and other valuables.

Luck, however, ran against the gang after it attacked one Tuheed Isyaku of Lambata area of Gurara Local Government Area in his shop, during which they made away with his telephones, bags and other valuable items.

An alarm raised by the victim alerted some policemen on patrol, who went on the trail of the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, told Vanguard that the suspects were eventually arrested from their different hideouts, based on a tip-off, adding that a total war had been declared against criminals in the state.

Identities of the arrested suspects are Saidu Kabiru, 21; Abubakar Sadiq, 22; Usman Ali, 20; Bala Abdullahi, 28; Lukman Abubakar, 25; Mohammed Mohammed, 21, and Hussaini Ibrahim, 21.

Others are Zaharadeen Adam, 19; Abdullahi Yahaya, 22; Aliyu Sani, 21; Abubakar Shehu, 20; Hassan Ibrahim, 21, and Abdulmalik Usman, 22.

According to command’s imagemaker, ”Niger State Police Command has declared war on crime, with a view to reducing crime rate in the state; we urge the public to report any suspicious person to the nearest police station.

“For the criminals, they have no hiding place, because the law will soon catch up with them and they will be dealt with.”

