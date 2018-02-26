Home | News | General | CD urges Obiano to conduct LG elections in Anambra

ONITSHA—AUTHORITIES of Campaign for Democracy, CD in Anambra state have urged Governor Willie Obiano to conduct chairmanship and councillorship elections in the 21 local government areas of the state to institute local government autonomy in the state.

CD warned that it would no longer tolerate the action of members of the state House of Assembly who jeopardise local government autonomy by giving constant approval for extension of tenures of the incumbent chairmen of transition committees in the 21 local government areas of the state, at the governor’s finger tip, without giving a second thought to local government election.

In a five-point communique issued yesterday in Onitsha, shortly after their meeting, jointly signed by its state chairman, Comrade Nnadi E. Philip and financial secretary, Unah Zaccheaus, CD contended that Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general cannot be fully democratized without local government autonomy which is the third tier of the government and closest to the grassroot.

On the on-going registration exercise for INEC Permanent Voters’ Card, CD called on all Anambrarians to come out en masse and register for the PVC to enable them participate in forthcoming elections in the country as according to them, it is the PVC that would be used to determine the future leaders of Nigeria.

In the communique, CD also pledged to sensitize and mobilize the electorate against some elected officials, particularly legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office, adding, “it is unfortunate that most of our federal legislators mismanaged the constituency funds mapped for their constituency projects and CD will ensure that such poor performers are voted out of office during the election”.

It also appealed to Obiano to dualize the 3-3/Housing Estate road, as well as Niger Street linking Bridge-head, Onitsha and Onitsha Main Market to enable the road users have free movement in these parts of the state.

CD also expressed support for the recent resolution of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Onitsha branch which stated that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO at 3-3 police station should be transferred out of the station for recently assaulting a female lawyer, adding, “if the DPO could handle a lawyer in such an inhuman manner, what about an ordinary citizen”?

